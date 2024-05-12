CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: List of websites to check CBSE board results

CBSE Result 2024 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10, 12 board exam results 2024 on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and on results.cbse.nic.in. Additionally, the Class 10 scores will also be available on DigiLocker. An official confirmation on the result date and time is awaited. ...Read More

Students will be able to check the CBSE results using roll number, school number and admit card ID.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results?

Open the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in.

Go to Class 10/Class 12 result, as required.

Enter your roll number, school number and admit card ID.

Login and check your marks.

The CBSE Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 13 and Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2. Around 39 lakh candidates were eligible to write the Class 10, 12 final exams.

When announced the direct link to check CBSE results will be shared here. Follow this live blog for the latest information.