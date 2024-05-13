CBSE Class 10 result 2024 announced, direct link to check marks

CBSE 10th Result 2024: Result of the Class 10 final examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been announced. Students who appeared in the exam in February-March can check their marks on results.digilocker.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and umang.gov.in. CBSE 10th result 2024 live updates CBSE Class 10 result 2024 announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Students can check their CBSE Class 10 marks using the board exam roll number, admit card ID and school number. Here is the direct link and steps to follow.

CBSE Class 10 result 2024 direct link (available on digilocker)

CBSE 10th result 2024 on official webiste

How to check CBSE 10th result 2024

Open the CBSE Class 10 result website, cbseresults.nic.in. Go to Class X results. Provide your login details. Submit and check your marks.

Earlier today, the central board announced its Class 12 final examination results. This year, 1633730 students registered for the Class 12 board exam, of whom 1621224 appeared and 1426420 have passed. The pass percentage in Class 12 has increased slightly to 87.98 per cent from 87.33 per cent in the previous year.

The CBSE has informed that digital copies of marks sheets and pass certificates will be shared on DigiLocker. Students can collect their DigiLocker access codes from schools.

The CBSE Class 10 final exam was held from February 15 to March 13 and Class 12 exams were from February 15 to April 2. Around 39 lakh candidates were eligible for this year’s board exams.