CBSE 12th Results 2024: Overall 87.98% pass percentage recorded in Class 12 board exams, girls outnumber boys

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE Class 12 Results 2024 today. Candidates who have attempted the exam and wish to check their results may do so by visiting the official website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE updates CBSE 12th Results 2024: An overall 87.98% pass percentage has been registered in CBSE Class 12 exams this year, (Sanchit Khanna/ HT file image)

An overall pass percentage of 87.98% has been registered this year.

A total no of 1,62,1224 students appeared for the exams of which 1,42,6420 students passed. Girls have outnumbered boys by securing 91.52%. Boys have secured 85.12%.

The CBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024, in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days across the country at various exam centres.

This year around 39 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 across the country.

Apart from the official website cbse.gov.in, the results can also be checked on: cbseresults.nic.in results.cbse.nic.in cbse.nic.in digilocker.gov.in results.gov.in.

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 results:

Open the CBSE result website, results.cbse.nic.in.

Open the Class XII result page

Furnish your login details and submit.

Check your board exam result and download the page for future needs.

Candidates can check their scores on DigiLocker as well. Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your results on DigiLocker:

Open the DigiLocker app/website

Sign in/create your account

On the homepage, look for the CBSE result link (or go to the CBSE section under categories)

Provide the required information and check scores.

For more information, visit the official website.