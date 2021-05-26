Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE 12th Exams: Around 300 students writes to CJI against offline mode of exam
board exams

CBSE 12th Exams: Around 300 students writes to CJI against offline mode of exam

Around 300 students of Class XII on Tuesday sent a letter petition to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana to quash the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct physical examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 08:58 AM IST
CBSE 12th Exams: Around 300 students writes to CJI against offline mode of exam

Around 300 students of Class XII on Tuesday sent a letter petition to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana to quash the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct physical examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students asked the top court to direct the Central government to provide alternative assessment scheme to the students.

This comes days after a high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached a consensus on conduct of board exams. However, the government had sought a detailed list of suggestions from all the states.

The CBSE Class XII examination is likely to be conducted and its date and format to be announced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on May 30, according to sources.

Earlier on April 14, the CBSE had notified that Class XII exams were postponed in view of the COVID pandemic. CBSE had said further information regarding the Class XII exams board exams would be given to students by June 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse class 12 board exams board examinations chief justice of india
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP