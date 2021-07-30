Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE 12th Result 2021: Class 12 result declared on cbse.nic.in
board exams

CBSE 12th Result 2021: Class 12 result declared on cbse.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 exams can check their result on cbse.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 02:11 PM IST
CBSE 12th Result 2021: Class 12 result declared on cbse.nic.in(HT/File Photo)

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE 12th Result 2021 on July 30. Students who have appeared for Class 12 exams can check the results on the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in.

Apart from this, the result of Class 12 can also be checked at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and results.nic.in. The result is also available on other platforms including DigiLocker, IVRS, SMS and UMANG app.

Direct link to check result here

This year around 15 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams across the country. The examination for Class 12 was cancelled by the central government due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board had later formed a 13 member committee to prepare the Class 12 evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result was prepared.

Those candidates who are not happy with their Class 12 marks can apply to appear for the physical exams. The Board will provide another chance to students of Class 12 to appear for physical exams to improve their scores. The dates and other details will be available to the students of Class 12 soon. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse class 12 results cbse class 12 board exams results cbse result
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?

MS Dhoni’s new haircut sparks mixed reactions. Pictures go viral
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP