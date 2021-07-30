CBSE 12th Result 2021: Class 12 result declared on cbse.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE 12th Result 2021 on July 30. Students who have appeared for Class 12 exams can check the results on the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in.

Apart from this, the result of Class 12 can also be checked at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and results.nic.in. The result is also available on other platforms including DigiLocker, IVRS, SMS and UMANG app.

Direct link to check result here

This year around 15 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams across the country. The examination for Class 12 was cancelled by the central government due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board had later formed a 13 member committee to prepare the Class 12 evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result was prepared.

Those candidates who are not happy with their Class 12 marks can apply to appear for the physical exams. The Board will provide another chance to students of Class 12 to appear for physical exams to improve their scores. The dates and other details will be available to the students of Class 12 soon. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.