CBSE announces Class 12 board exam results on results.cbse.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced results of Senior Secondary (Class 12) board exams held in the months of February, March and April. These results can be checked at results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023 live updates.

CBSE board exam results are also accessible through DigiLocker and UMANG apps.

Board exam roll number, date of birth, school number and admit card ID are the credentials required for checking CBSE results online.

This year, CBSE moved back to the old pattern of holding only one board exam at the end of the academic session. In 2022, the board had divided the exam into two terms and many other boards had followed suit.

Students can check their marks online today. Hard copies of their marks sheets and certificates will be distributed by schools later. Digital versions of these documents can be accessed through digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE did not announce names of Class 10 or 12 board exam toppers as a measure to prevent unhealthy competition among students.

Those who are not happy with their results can apply for rechecking or revaluation of results. Students who want to do better can appear for the compartment exam which will be held later this year.