CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Where, how to check Class 12 results?

CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released CBSE 12th Result 2026. When released, candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the Class 12 results on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in. ...Read More

The Class 12 board results can also be checked on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

Apart from this, the CBSE 12th results can be checked on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.

The Board will not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.