CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Where, how to check Class 12 results?
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results when announced will be available on official website of CBSE. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released CBSE 12th Result 2026. When released, candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the Class 12 results on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in. ...Read More
The Class 12 board results can also be checked on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
Apart from this, the CBSE 12th results can be checked on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.
The Board will not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 03:54:21 pm
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results not to be announced at press conference
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board will not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 03:30:30 pm
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Details needed to check results
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: To check CBSE 12th results when announced, students should be ready with:
Roll number
School number
Admit card ID
Date of birth.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 03:05:01 pm
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results on Digilocker?
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates can download their results when out on DigiLocker by following the results mentioned below:
1. Visit the official website of Digilocker.
2. Click on login link and enter your registration details.
3. Click on submit and your account will open.
4. Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link available on the page.
5. Enter your details and click on submit.
6. Your result will be displayed.
7. Check the result and download the page.
8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 02:28:22 pm
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Pass percentage of Class 10
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 board exams in 2023 was 93.12%. The overall pass percentage of girls was 94.25$ and for boys it was 92.72%.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 02:10:31 pm
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results to be available on Digilocker
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates can download their results when out on DigiLocker by clicking on login link and entering registration details. Click on submit and your account will open.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 01:29:24 pm
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Websites to check
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 board results can also be checked on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 12:36:25 pm
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Official websites to check
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: When released, candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the Class 12 results on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 11:56:45 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results not out yet
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released CBSE 12th Result 2026.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 11:48:40 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: What past trends suggest?
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: As per past trends, the Class 12 results is expected to be announced in May.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 11:28:48 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
Visit the official website of CBSE.
Click on CBSE 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 11:22:09 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: No press conference to be held
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board will not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 11:17:56 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Mobile apps where result link will be available
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Apart from this, the CBSE 12th results can be checked on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 11:15:09 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Other websites to check results
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 board results can also be checked on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 11:10:43 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: When released, candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the Class 12 results on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 11:03:57 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of announcement of Class 12 results have not been shared yet.