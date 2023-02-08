CBSE Admit Card 2023 for Class 10, 12 out at cbse.gov.in, download link here

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Admit Card 2023 for Class 10, 12. Schools can download the admit card for candidates appearing for Class 10, 12 board examination through the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Class 10, 12 board examination will begin from February 15, 2023 onwards at various exam centres across the country. The admit card will contain details about- roll number, date of birth, name of examination, candidate’s name, mother’s name, father’s/ guardian’s name, name of examination centre, category of PwD, admit card ID and subjects in which appearing with date of examination.

Direct link for CBSE Admit Card 2023

CBSE Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on Pariksha Sangam link available on the home page.

A new page will open where schools will have to select the schools link.

Again click on pre exam activities link and a new page will open.

Click on CBSE Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}