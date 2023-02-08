CBSE Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 admit cards out on cbse.gov.in

CBSE Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023. Schools can download admit cards of their students from the official website, cbse.gov.in. Admit cards have been issued for schools on the Pariksha Sangam Portal (parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in) and only schools can download it, not students.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 final exams will begin on February 15.

This year, CBSE hall tickets contain name, personal information of candidates, roll number, exam centre and paper details, among others. Follow this blog for direct link and other details related to CBSE admit card.