CBSE Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 admit cards out on cbse.gov.in
- CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 admit card has been issued on cbse.gov.in. Live updates here.
CBSE Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023. Schools can download admit cards of their students from the official website, cbse.gov.in. Admit cards have been issued for schools on the Pariksha Sangam Portal (parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in) and only schools can download it, not students.
CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 final exams will begin on February 15.
This year, CBSE hall tickets contain name, personal information of candidates, roll number, exam centre and paper details, among others. Follow this blog for direct link and other details related to CBSE admit card.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 01:38 PM
CBSE board exam 2023: Contact your school for admit card
Since students cannot download CBSE board exam admit cards directly from the website, they need to collect it from their schools.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 12:28 PM
CBSE admit card 2023: How schools can downlaod it
- Go to cbse.gov.in
- Go to the pariksha sangam portal.
- Go to the schools section.
- Go to pre-exam activities.
- Open the link to download admit card and login.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 11:49 AM
CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2023: Admit cards of private candidates
In addition to regular candidates, CBSE has also issued admit cards of private candidates. Download it using the link below:
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 11:47 AM
CBSE board exam 2023 admit card: Uniform, school ID must
In addition to admit cards, candidate should go wearing school uniform and ID card for the board exams, the board has said.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 11:46 AM
CBSE board exam 2023: Reporting time
In the admit card notice, CBSE said that no candidate would be allowed to enter in the examination centre after 10.00 AM.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 11:38 AM
CBSE board exam 2023 admit card: Details mentioned
1. Roll no.
2. Date of Birth (only for class X)
3. Name of Examination
4. Cadidate's Name
5. Mother's Name
6. Father's/Guardian's Name
7. Name of examination centre
8. Category of PwD
9. Admit Card ID
10. Subjects in which appearing with date of examination
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 11:31 AM
CBSE admit card 2023 direct link
Here's the direct link for schools to download CBSE admit card 2023.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 11:28 AM
How can students get CBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards
Students can get CBSE board exam admit cards from their schools only. There is no provision for them to download it directly.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 11:26 AM
CBSE board exam 2023 admit card released
CBSE has issued admit cards for Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 on the pariksha sangam portal – parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.