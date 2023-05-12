Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 12, 2023 11:09 AM IST

CBSE Board 12th Results 2023 has been declared. 87.33 percent students have passed CBSE Class 12 exam.

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Board 12th Results 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their results on CBSE results website at cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates

CBSE Board 12th Results 2023: 87.33% students pass CBSE Class 12 exam

This year the overall pass percentage of Class 12 is 87.33%. This year the Trivandrum district has topped with 99.91 pass percentage. The girls pass percentage is 90.68%. CBSE will not award first, second and third divisions to its students, to avoid unhealthy competition.

The Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 14 to March 21, 2023 at various exam centres across the country and abroad. The result for Class 10 can be checked on various platforms which includes- results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Apart from the websites, the results can be checked on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG.

In 2022, the CBSE Class 10 results was announced on July 22. As many as 20,93,978 students had appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination out of which 19,76,668 passed. The overall pass percentage recorded was 94.4%. Girls had performed better than boys. The pass percentage of girls was 95.21%, and boys was 93.8%.

Topics
cbse board exam result cbse results cbse result cbse
