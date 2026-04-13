CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: How, where to check Class 10th results when out?
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: Class 10 results date and time have not been announced. Follow the blog for latest updates on date, time and other details.
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet announced the CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026. When released, candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board exam can check the results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. ...Read More
The CBSE Class 10 result will also be available on cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Apart from this, the CBSE 10th, 12th results can be checked on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.
The CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 17 and concluded on March 11, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
Candidates can download their results when out on DigiLocker by following the results mentioned below:
1. Visit the official website of Digilocker.
2. Click on login link and enter your registration details.
3. Click on submit and your account will open.
4. Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link available on the page.
5. Enter your details and click on submit.
6. Your result will be displayed.
7. Check the result and download the page.
8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on exam results, direct link, date and time and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 11:57:38 am
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: Class 10 results on Digilocker
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: The CBSE Class 10 results will also be available on Digilocker. Students can visit the official website at results.digilocker.gov.in.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 11:53:32 am
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: How to check results on official website?
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: The steps to download results when released are given below:
Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage click on the link to check the CBSE Class 10 results 2025 (as required)
Enter your login details and click on submit.
Check your CBSE Class 10th scorecard displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the same for future needs.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 11:50:46 am
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: Other mediums to check Class 10 results
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: Once out, the CBSE Class 10 will also be available on UMANG and via SMS as well.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 11:47:17 am
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: When was results declared in last 3 years?
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: In 2025, the Class 10, 12 results was announced on May 13.
The CBSE had declared Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 13 in 2024.
Likewise, in 2023, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were declared on May 12.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 11:45:18 am
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: How to check results on Digilocker?
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: Candidates can download their results when out on DigiLocker by following the results mentioned below:
1. Visit the official website of Digilocker.
2. Click on login link and enter your registration details.
3. Click on submit and your account will open.
4. Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link available on the page.
5. Enter your details and click on submit.
6. Your result will be displayed.
7. Check the result and download the page.
8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 11:42:09 am
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: Exam dates of Class 10
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: The CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 17 and concluded on March 11, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 11:39:48 am
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: Alternative methods to check results
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: The CBSE Class 10 result will also be available on cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Apart from this, the CBSE 10th, 12th results can be checked on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 11:33:59 am
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: Where to check results?
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: When released, candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board exam can check the results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 11:32:13 am
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: Date and time
CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: The date and time of announcement of the Class 10 results have not been shared yet.