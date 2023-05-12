Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2023 Declared: How to check CBSE 12th scores at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2023 Declared: How to check CBSE 12th scores at cbseresults.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 12, 2023 11:03 AM IST

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2023 Declared. Candidates can check the CBSE 12th scores by following the steps given below.

Central Board of Secondary Education has announced Class 12 final exam results. Students can go to cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in and check their marks. Results will also be available on DigiLocker. CBSE results 2023 live updates.

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2023 Declared: How to check CBSE 12th scores (HT file photo)

Login credentials required to check CBSE results are: board exam roll number, admit card ID, school number and date of birth.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023 direct link

How to check CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2023

  1. Go to cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.
  2. Now, open the link for Secondary or Senior Secondary result.
  3. Use board exam roll number, admit card ID, school number and date of birth and login.
  4. Check your board exam result.

This year, CBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 14 to March 21 and Class 12 exams were held from February 14 to April 5. A total of 38,83,710 students – 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 – had registered for CBSE board exams this year.

