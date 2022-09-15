CBSE Board Exam 2023: 10th, 12th registration for private students begin Sept 17

Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the registration process for CBSE Board exam 2023 on September 17 for private students. Candidates who want to register online for Class 10 and Class 12 can apply online through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in. The examination will be conducted in the month of February/ March/ April 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students will be examined only in the subjects and syllabus as prescribed for the year of examination. The applicant will be able to apply only for subjects which are auto generated in the system. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

Click on व्यक्तिगतपरीक्षार्थी link available on the home page.

A new page will open for private candidates.

Click on continue and again a new page will open.

Click on the examination form link and fill in the details.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

Official Notice for Class 10

Official Notice for Class 12