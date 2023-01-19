CBSE Exam 2023 Live: Updates on 10th, 12th admit card, syllabus, sample papers

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to publish soon admit cards for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023 will begin on February 15 and admit cards will be issued on cbse.nic.in/cbse.gov.in. Students can also contact their schools for information regarding theory exams, including release of admit cards.

Detailed date sheets for Class 10 and 12 final exams were published last month. These are available for download on cbse.nic.in. In addition, CBSE has also published syllabus, sample papers, marking scheme and question banks for board exam students on cbseacademic.nic.in.

When released, the direct link to download admit cards will be provided here. Follow the blog for latest updates.