CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Class 12 Chemistry sample paper details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is will begin board exam theory papers for Class 12 students from February 15, 2024. Detailed date sheets for both Classes are awaited on cbse.gov.in. As informed by the board, final exams will be held for 55 days and are likely to end by April 10.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry sample paper details(PTI File)

Ahead of final exams, the board has published sample question papers and marking scheme on the website cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download it and use in their preparation.

Here is a look at the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry sample question paper:

Total marks allotted to the theory paper is 70 and the duration is three hours.

There are 33 questions in the sample paper with internal choice.

Section A consists of 16 multiple choice questions carrying one mark each.

Section B has five short answer type questions of two marks each.

Section C has seven short answer questions of three marks each.

Section D consists of two case-based questions. Each question carries four marks.

Section E has three long answer type questions and each carries five marks.

All questions in the paper are compulsory.

Candidates are not allowed to use log tables.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry SQP

Marking scheme.