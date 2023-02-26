CBSE Class 10 English exam tomorrow, check sample paper, guidelines

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold Class 10 board exam tomorrow for the English Language and Literature paper tomorrow, February 27. The exam will begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.

Admit card, time table and other important exam day guidelines have been published on the main website, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Class 10 English sample question paper, question bank, marking scheme, syllabus, etc. can be checked at cbseacademic.nic.in.

On the exam day, students have to carry the printed copy of admit card. They are advised to read all the instructions given on admit cards and follow it on the exam day. Additional instructions may be given on the question paper and answer booklet.

Students need to reach the exam venue before 10 am as no one, under any circumstances, will be allowed to enter after this time.

Students must wear their school uniform and identity card for the exam.

Over 38 lakh students are appearing in CBSE board exams this year, which started on February 15, 202. These include 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 students.