Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 10 English exam tomorrow, check sample paper, guidelines

CBSE Class 10 English exam tomorrow, check sample paper, guidelines

board exams
Published on Feb 26, 2023 01:36 PM IST

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10 English paper will be held on February 27 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Students write their CBSE board exams in Gurugram.(PTI Photo)
Students write their CBSE board exams in Gurugram.(PTI Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold Class 10 board exam tomorrow for the English Language and Literature paper tomorrow, February 27. The exam will begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.

Admit card, time table and other important exam day guidelines have been published on the main website, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Class 10 English sample question paper, question bank, marking scheme, syllabus, etc. can be checked at cbseacademic.nic.in.

On the exam day, students have to carry the printed copy of admit card. They are advised to read all the instructions given on admit cards and follow it on the exam day. Additional instructions may be given on the question paper and answer booklet.

Students need to reach the exam venue before 10 am as no one, under any circumstances, will be allowed to enter after this time.

Students must wear their school uniform and identity card for the exam.

Over 38 lakh students are appearing in CBSE board exams this year, which started on February 15, 202. These include 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 students.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse class 10 board exams + 1 more
cbse class 10 board exams
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out