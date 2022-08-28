CBSE Board Exam 2023: Important notice issued, check details

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notice regarding the 2023 edition of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, which will begin in February.

In the notice, CBSE said the last date for completing Class 10, 12 board exam registration is August 30 and the deadline for submitting list of candidates is August 31.

There will be no extension of this window, CBSE said and added that schools must submit these information before the deadline is over.

For the 2023 batch, CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams will begin on February 15. Unlike this year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic session.

In 2022 the board held board exams in 2 terms in view of COVID-19 but has decided to go back to the conventional practice of holding board exams once a year.