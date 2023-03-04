CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 10 Science paper today, check guidelines
- CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2023 Live Updates: Follow latest updates on Science exam, paper analysis and more below.
CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 board exam for the Science paper today, March 4. The CBSE Class 10 Science paper will start at 10:30 am and will end at 1:30 pm. Students can check Class 10 Science sample paper, question bank, marking scheme, syllabus, etc. at cbseacademic.nic.in. Admit cards were issued earlier on cbse.nic.in.
This year, around 38 lakh children are taking CBSE Class 10 board exams. This comprises of 16,96,770 Class 12 students and 21,86,940 Class 10 students.
Analysis of the CBSE Class 10 Science paper and students' reaction will be made available at the end of the exam. There is no major paper for Class 12 students today.
Follow latest updates on CBSE Class 10 Science paper below.
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 04 Mar 2023 08:52 AM
CBSE Class 10 Science sample paper
Students can check CBSE Class 10 Science sample paper, marking scheme and question bank on cbseacademic.nic.in.
Sat, 04 Mar 2023 08:41 AM
CBSE Class 10 Science paper: Dress code
Candidates must wear school uniform and ID card for CBSE board exams. They must also carry printed copies of admit cards.
Sat, 04 Mar 2023 08:41 AM
CBSE Class 10 Science exam: Reporting time
All candidates must reach their exam centres by 10 am. Entry will not be permitted after that.
Sat, 04 Mar 2023 08:39 AM
CBSE Class 10 Science paper timings
CBSE Class 10 Science exam will begin at 10:30 am. The duration of the paper is 3 hours.
Sat, 04 Mar 2023 08:18 AM
CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023
CBSE will conduct the Class 10 board exam for the Science paper today, March 4.