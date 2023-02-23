CBSE Board Exam 2023 LIVE: Class 10 Language, Class 12 English paper on Feb 24

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Board Exam 2023 for Class 10, 12 of Language and English papers. The CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board examination will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

CBSE Class 10 Board examination will be conducted for Urdu Course, Bengali, Tamil, Telegu, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri and Urdu Course B and Class 12 Board examination will be conducted for English paper.

This year, a total of 38 lakh students is appearing for CBSE Board examination. Out of the total candidates, 21,86,940 candidates are appearing for Class 10 and 16,96,770 candidates are appearing for Class 12 board exams. The admit card for Class 10, 12 was released earlier and the examination was started on February 15, 2023. Latest updates on exam day guidelines, admit card, students reaction, exam analysis below.