CBSE Board Exam 2023 LIVE: Class 10 Language, Class 12 English paper on Feb 24
CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Class 12 English paper and Class 10 language papers will be conducted tomorrow, February 24, 2023. Check latest updates on exam day guidelines, sample papers below.
CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Board Exam 2023 for Class 10, 12 of Language and English papers. The CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board examination will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
CBSE Class 10 Board examination will be conducted for Urdu Course, Bengali, Tamil, Telegu, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri and Urdu Course B and Class 12 Board examination will be conducted for English paper.
This year, a total of 38 lakh students is appearing for CBSE Board examination. Out of the total candidates, 21,86,940 candidates are appearing for Class 10 and 16,96,770 candidates are appearing for Class 12 board exams. The admit card for Class 10, 12 was released earlier and the examination was started on February 15, 2023. Latest updates on exam day guidelines, admit card, students reaction, exam analysis below.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 23, 2023 05:06 PM IST
CBSE Exam 2023 Important guidelines: Key points
No candidate would be allowed to enter in the examination centre after 10 am.
Candidate should go in school uniform and with school identity card in addition to Admit Card issued by CBSE and permissible stationery items only.
Candidates must check the particulars mentioned in the admit card and sign at the appropriate place after verifying particulars including photo and its correctness.
Do not carry mobile with GPS or any electronics items and all barred items to the exam centre.
Feb 23, 2023 05:02 PM IST
CBSE Board Exam class 10 2023: Papers tomorrow
CBSE Class 10 Board examination will be conducted for Urdu Course, Bengali, Tamil, Telegu, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri and Urdu Course B.
Feb 23, 2023 04:57 PM IST
CBSE Board Exam 2023 Important guidelines
Feb 23, 2023 04:52 PM IST
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Dates
CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams for 2023 have already started on February 15, 2023. The examination will be conducted till April 5, 2023 at more than 7250 centres across the country and 26 countries abroad.
Feb 23, 2023 04:46 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 English Preparation Tips 2023
CBSE Class 12 English Preparation Tips 2023 involves sample papers. The sample papers for Class 12 English is available on the official site of CBSE at cbseacademic.nic.in.
Feb 23, 2023 04:41 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 English Paper 2023: Time
CBSE Class 12 English Paper 2023 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm on February 24, 2023. This year 16,96,770 candidates are appearing for CBSE Class 12 board exams across the globe.
Feb 23, 2023 04:36 PM IST
Class 12 English Previous Year Question Papers
Class 12 English Previous Year Question Papers is given below. Take a look
Direct link for Class 12 English Previous Year Question Papers
Feb 23, 2023 04:31 PM IST
CBSE board exams 2023: Tomorrow's papers
CBSE Class 10 Exam 2023 on February 24: Urdu Course, Bengali, Tamil, Telegu, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri and Urdu Course B papers
CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 on February 24: English Core and English Elective papers
Feb 23, 2023 04:26 PM IST
CBSE syllabus class 12: Check here
Feb 23, 2023 04:21 PM IST
Sample paper class 12: Available on website
Sample paper class 12 is available on the official website of CBSE Academic. The sample papers for English can be downloaded by candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbseacademic.nic.in.
Feb 23, 2023 04:16 PM IST
CBSE class 12 sample paper: Fake news alert
Central Board of Secondary Education has released an important notice regarding CBSE Board Exams 2023 sample papers. The Board in the official notice has shared the information that certain unscrupulous elements have created a link http://cbse.support/sp stating that CBSE has circulated 30 sample papers for class 10, 12 exams and that exam papers will be from these sample papers only and asking for money to download these papers.
Feb 23, 2023 04:10 PM IST
CBSE class 12 english: To be conducted tomorrow
CBSE class 12 english paper will be conducted tomorrow, February 24, 2023. The examination will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country at various exam centres.