CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 12 Political Science paper today, key points

Updated on Mar 20, 2023 08:39 AM IST

  • CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2023 Live Updates: Follow this blog for exam day guidelines, paper analysis and more details. 

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2023 Live Updates:(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 12 Political Science paper exam today, March 20. The paper is scheduled for 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and students need to report at the exam venue on or before 10 am. 

Students have to wear uniform, identity card and carry printed copy of admit card and utensils required to write the paper along with them. 

Once the paper is over, teachers and subject experts will share detailed analysis of the paper – difficulty level, types of questions, how students found the exam overall, etc. – which will be made available in this live blog. Follow it for all the latest updates on CBSE Class 12 Political Science paper. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 20 Mar 2023 08:39 AM

    CBSE Class 12 Political science marking scheme as per SQP

    Maximum marks 80

    Question numbers 1-12 are multiple choice questions of one mark each.

    Question numbers 13-18 are of 2 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 50 words each.

    Question numbers 19-23 are of 4 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 100 words each.

    Question numbers 24-26 are passage, cartoon and map-based questions. 

    Question numbers 27-30 are of 6 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 170 words. There is an internal choice in 6 marks questions.

  • Mon, 20 Mar 2023 08:10 AM

    CBSE Class 12 Political Science sample paper

    Download the CBSE Class 12 Political Science sample paper here.

  • Mon, 20 Mar 2023 07:47 AM

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 12 Political Science paper today

    CBSE Class 12 students will write the board exam paper of Class 12 Political Science today, March 20. 

