CBSE Board exam 2023: Practical examination from January 2, check schedule here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the practical examination dates for the academic sessions 2022 and 2023. The Practical examination will commence on January 1, 2023, and will conclude on January 14, 2023. The detailed CBSE practical schedule is available on the official website at www.cbse.gov.in.

Additionally, the board has directed schools to upload students' grades and marks between January 2 and February 14, 2023. For class-X, the Board will not assign an external examiner.

According to the board, if a student is absent the practical exam for the session 2022–2023, they will be marked absent in the online system. However, if the practical exam is to be held at a different time due to the student's absence on the exam day for any reason, they will be marked as "Re-scheduled" rather than absent. Only those students whose practical exams are marked as Re-scheduled during the times listed above will be permitted to take them at school.

“The marks in respect of all Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments shall be uploaded simultaneously, starting from the dates of conduct of exams/assessments. The uploading of marks shall be completed by the last date of the respective class. No extension of the dates shall be considered by the Board”, reads the official notification.

The CBSE is yet to release the class 10th and class 12th theory examination date sheets.

