CBSE Board Exam 2023: Study tips for Class 12 Physics

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin Class 10 and 12 final exams February 15 onwards. The board has published date sheets and is expected to release admit cards soon on cbse.nic.in.

Class 12 Physics is an important subject for Science stream students. The paper is scheduled for March 6, 2023. There is enough gap between papers so that students can do their revision before the exam. Students should download the Physics sample paper from cbseacademic.nic.in and practice solving it. This will help them understand their level of preparation and improve speed and accuracy.

Surender Puli, PGT- Physics, Vidyagyan School, Sitapur has shared some tips and tricks so that students can study effectively for the upcoming exam:

1) Knowing the weightage of each chapter: Chapters like Electrostatics, Magnetostatics and Optics have more weight. So, students should practice these chapters first, master it and then move on to other topics.

2) Topic-wise Strategy: Generally, topics like Electrostatics, Magnetostatics and A.C circuits are mostly based on numerical. If your strength is with numbers, then start with these chapters.

Alternately, chapters from modern physics like dual nature, atoms, nuclei and semiconductor physics are based on theory, so those who are not as strong with mathematics, can look at these topics at first.

3) Effective ways to learn derivations: Students cannot mug up derivations, especially in physics. Instead, they can understand the topic first, and then practice those derivations by writing in their notebooks. This will help them to revise quickly at the time of examination.

4) Tips on diagrams: Students need to practice a few diagrams before they take their board exams. For example, in chapters like optics practice the ray diagrams for the final images formed by microscopes, telescopes. Also look at some diagrams in the chapter magnetostatics, like moving coil galvanometer, A.C generator and in modern physics like binding energy per nucleon vs mass number, Rutherford’s atomic model etc. In nuclear physics nuclear reactor. In semiconductors formation of p-n Jn, rectifier ckt.