CBSE Board exam 2023: What students said after Class XII Physics Paper

The students of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow found their CBSE class 12 Physics paper to be moderate and tricky. A lot of rigorous practice was done at school.

Atharv said that paper was easy, they were able to complete the paper on time and had enough time for revision. Haya and Shirish said that section A was confusing and took time to solve, but overall paper was tricky.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anubha found the paper moderate, section C was lengthy but she was able to complete on time.

All the Goenkans were relieved that they had done justice to the paper.

Pranav Shandilya of Lucknow PublicSchool South City said overall it was a balanced paper and more or less based on concept application of the theory. There were a number of numericals which also required deep thinking.

Abhinav Pandey of class 12 (LPS, South City) said, "Paper was moderate, few questions were directly formula based. Case study was a bit difficult and a question of 5 marks was from the chapter EMI which was little unexpected. If your concepts are clear then it's an easy-moderate paper as there are not alot of numericals."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adarsh Mishra of LPS, South city said "Overall the paper was average with only 2 or 3 tough questions and more on the theoritical side."

Gyanendra Bajpai, Physics teacher, LPS, South city said, "Paper was designed as per the sample paper provided by CBSE Board. Paper was moderate and range of questions were from straight forward to tricky."