CBSE Board Exam 2023: What will be different next year? Check assessment scheme

CBSE Board Exam 2022-23: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to roll back the two term board exam system 2022-23 onwards, and go back to the traditional once-a-year exam pattern.

In addition, it has made several changes to the evaluation scheme, including alternation in weightage given to different types of questions.

As per the recently announced assessment policy of board exams 2022-23, there will be at least 40% competency-based questions in Class 9 and Class 10. These questions can be multiple-choice questions, case-based, source-based integrated questions or any other type of questions.

In Class 10 term 1 and term 2 exams of 2022, thirty per cent of the questions were competency-based.

In addition, 20% questions will be objective-type and the remaining 40% will be short answer or long answer type in 2022-23 Class 10 final exams.

Similarly, for Class 12 final exams, a minimum of 30% questions will be competency-based in form of multiple-choice questions, case-based, source-based integrated questions or any other type of questions.

Objective-type questions will carry 20% weightage and remaining 50% will be short or long answer type questions.

Previously, the portion of competency based questions in Class 12 board exams was 20%.

CBSE term 2 board exams 2021-22 for Class 10 students ended on May 24. For Class 12, exams will continue till June 15.