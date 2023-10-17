CBSE Board Exam 2024: Check Class 10 Basic Mathematics sample paper details

Class 10 and Class 12 final exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2024 and are likely to end by April 10. Ahead of these exams, the board will issue time tables for both classes on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Basic Mathematics sample paper details

Each year, the board publishes sample question papers and marking scheme so that students can get familiar with the pattern and type of questions. This year too, CBSE has issued MS and SQPs for both classes on its academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download it and use in their preparation.

Let's have a look on key points of the Class 10 Mathematics (Basic) sample paper:

The Class 10 Mathematics Basic paper has five sections. It carries 80 marks and the time allotted is three hours. The first section consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of one mark each. Section B has 5 short answer-I (SA-I) type questions carrying 2 marks each. Section C has 6 short answer-II (SA-II) type questions of 3 marks each. Section D has 4 long answer (LA) type questions, each carrying 5 marks. The last section has 3 sourced based/case based/passage based/integrated units of assessment of four marks, divided into sub-parts of 1, 1 and 2 marks each, respectively. While all questions are compulsory, internal choice has been provided in some of them. Candidates have to draw neat figures wherever required. For calculation, they have been asked to use 22/7 as value of Pi (π).

CBSE Class 10 Maths SQP

Marking scheme.