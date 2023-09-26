CBSE Board Exam 2024: Check Class 10 Science sample question paper details here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams February 15 onwards. These exams will be held for a period of 55 days and are expected to end on April 10. The detailed date sheet is awaited on cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 board exam 2024: Check Science sample paper details here(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

Ahead of exams, the board has issued sample question papers and marking scheme to help students prepared for the final exam. These can be downloaded from the academic website of the board, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Check details of the Class 10 Science sample paper below:

The theory paper of Class 10 Science will be held for 80 marks and the duration will be 3 hours.

The sample paper has 39 questions, divided into 5 sections.

All questions in the paper are compulsory. However, internal choice has been provided in some questions.

Section A of the Class 10 Science sample paper consists of 20 objective type questions carrying 1 mark each.

Section B has 6 very short questions carrying 2 marks each. Answers to these questions should be in the range of 30 to 50 words.

Section C carries 7 short answer type questions of 3 marks each. Answers should be in the range of 50 to 80 words.

Section D of the paper consists of 3 long answer type questions of 5 marks each. Answer should be in the range of 80 to 120 words.

Section E has 3 source-based/case-based units of assessment of 4 marks each, with sub-parts.

Checking CNSE sample papers can help students in understanding the pattern of the exam and type of questions that will be asked.

Many teachers and students had previously said that main exam papers were set in the format of these sample papers.

CBSE Class 10 Science sample paper.

CBSE Class 10 Science marking scheme.