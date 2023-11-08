CBSE Board Exam 2024: Check Class 10 Standard Mathematics sample paper details

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations from February 15. These exams are likely to end by April 10. Detailed date sheets will be released on cbse.gov.in. Ahead of board exams, CBSE has issued sample papers and marking schemes for both Class 10 and Class 12 subjects. Students can download it from cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10 Standard Mathematics sample paper details

Here are some points on the Class 10 Standard Mathematics sample question paper:

The duration of the paper is 3 hours and it is for 80 marks. There are five sections in the CBSE Class 10 Standard Mathematics sample paper: A, B, C, D and E. In section A, there are 20 multiple choice questions, each carrying one mark. Section B has five questions of two marks each. Section C contains six questions and each question has three marks. Section D has four questions carrying five marks each. Section E has three case based integrated units of assessment (4 marks each) with sub-parts of the values of 1, 1 and 2 marks each respectively. All questions in the paper are compulsory. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. Candidates have to draw neat figures wherever required and take the value of Pi (π) as 22/7, if not stated.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard SQP

Marking scheme.