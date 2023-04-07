The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced changes to assessment and evaluation practices of Class 9, 10, 11 and 12 final examinations, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP). As per the revised scheme, weightage to competency based questions has been increased while it has been reduced for short and long answer type questions. CBSE to give more weightage to competency, less to short & long questions from 2024 board exams

From 2023-24, Class 9 final exam and Class 10 board exam papers will have 50 per cent competency based questions.

Competency based or competency focused questions could be in the form of multiple choice questions (MCQs), case based questions, source based integrated questions or any other type of questions, CBSE said.

Previously, the weightage to competency based questions in Class 9 and 10 was 40 per cent.

In addition to competency based questions, final exam papers of these two classes will comprise of 20 per cent select response type questions(MCQ)s, CBSE said.

The board has also reduced weightage given to short and long answer questions. Now, these questions will carry 30 per cent of the total marks, instead of 40.

For Class 11 and 12, forty per cent questions of the board exam papers will now be competency based. Previously, it was 30 per cent. Select response type questions(MCQ)s will carry 20 per cent of the total weightage.

Short and long answer questions combined will have 40 per cent of the total marks, instead of 50, the board said.