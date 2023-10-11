CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 practical exam for winter bound schools begin on November 14, notice here

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Board Exam 2024 practical exam dates. The Class 10, 12 practical exam dates have been released for winter bound schools. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 practical exam date winter bound schools out

As per the official notice, the practical examinations/ project/ internal assessment for the session 2023-24 for both Class 10, 12 for winter bound schools are to be conducted from November 14 to December 14, 2023.

The marks in respect of all practical exams will be uploaded simultaneously from the date of the state of the practical exams. the uploading of marks shall be completed by the last date of practical exams.

For class 10 practical, no external examiner will be appointed by the Board and practical answer books will not be supplied by the Board as well. The schools shall make all the arrangement themselves. On the other hand, for Class 12 practical, the Board will appoint external examiners in each school for conducting the exam and project assessments.

The Board in the notice has directed that to ensure fair and proper assessment, practical exams should be conducted in two or three session in a day if the number of students is more than 30.

Meanwhile, CBSE will conduct practical exams for all affiliated schools in Indian and abroad from January 1, 2024 onwards except for schools situated in the winter bound areas. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

