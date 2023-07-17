CBSE Board Exam 2024: Where, how to check Class 10, 12 sample question papers

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will issue sample question papers for Class 10 and Class 12 students ahead of board exams. CBSE Class 10 and 12 final exams 2024 are scheduled to begin in mid-February and the board will issue these practice papers along with question bank and marking scheme for each subject on cbseacademic.nic.in a few months ahead of these exams.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Know where, how to check Class 10, 12 sample question papers (Twitter)

As of now, CBSE SQPs have not been released. Unless the exam pattern is changed, students can also check last year's papers given on the CBSE Academic portal for reference.

Checking these study aids can help students understand the pattern of the exam and type of questions that will be asked. Solving sample papers will also help them improve their speed and accuracy.

How to download CBSE Class 10, 12 sample question papers 2024

Go to cbseacademic.nic.in. Open the sample question paper tab and then click on SQP 2024-25. Select class and subject. The PDF sample paper will open. Download it.

Both CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams will begin on February 15. These exams will continue for 55 days and are expected to end on April 10, the board said in a recent notification.

Date sheets for practical and theory exams will be published on cbse.gov.in.