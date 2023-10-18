CBSE Board Exam 2024: Last date today for private candidates to submit exam forms at cbse.gov.in

Central Board of Secondary Education will close the exam form submission process for CBSE Board Eam 2024 on October 18, 2023. Today is the last date to submit the exam forms without late fees by private candidates of Class 10, 12 examination 2024. Candidates can submit it on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Exam 2024: Last date today for private candidates to submit exam form

As per the notice, the submission of exam form with late fees can be done from October 19 to October 25, 2023. The submission of exam form by private candidates was started on September 12, 2023.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: How to submit exam form

To submit the exam forms, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on portals link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on ‘व्यक्तिगत परीक्षार्थी’ link available.

The official website for private candidates will open.

Now follow the process and submit the exam form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fees is ₹1500/- for 5 subjects for Indian candidates and ₹300/- per subject for each extra subject. The practical fees is ₹150/- for each practical/ project work subject. The fees should be paid through online mode- net banking/ debit card/ credit card (both National/ International). No fees shall be accepted in offline mode i.e., DD/ Postal Order/ Money Order/ cheque etc.

CBSE Board Exams 2024 will be conducted in February/ March/ April 2024 for private students. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

