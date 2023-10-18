News / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board Exam 2024: Last date today for private candidates to submit exam forms at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Last date today for private candidates to submit exam forms at cbse.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 18, 2023 02:11 PM IST

CBSE Board Exam 2024 form submission last date today for private candidates. The direct link is given here.

Central Board of Secondary Education will close the exam form submission process for CBSE Board Eam 2024 on October 18, 2023. Today is the last date to submit the exam forms without late fees by private candidates of Class 10, 12 examination 2024. Candidates can submit it on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Last date today for private candidates to submit exam form
CBSE Board Exam 2024: Last date today for private candidates to submit exam form

As per the notice, the submission of exam form with late fees can be done from October 19 to October 25, 2023. The submission of exam form by private candidates was started on September 12, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to submit exam form for Class 10, 12 private candidates 

CBSE Board Exam 2024: How to submit exam form

To submit the exam forms, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
  • Click on portals link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on ‘व्यक्तिगत परीक्षार्थी’ link available.
  • The official website for private candidates will open.
  • Now follow the process and submit the exam form.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fees is 1500/- for 5 subjects for Indian candidates and 300/- per subject for each extra subject. The practical fees is 150/- for each practical/ project work subject. The fees should be paid through online mode- net banking/ debit card/ credit card (both National/ International). No fees shall be accepted in offline mode i.e., DD/ Postal Order/ Money Order/ cheque etc.

CBSE Board Exams 2024 will be conducted in February/ March/ April 2024 for private students. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get alert on your mobile and email as soon as the result is declared. For this, please provide information.
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Get Latest Exam Updates

+91
I accept the Terms & Conditions of this website and consent.

OTP Verification

We have sent OTP to .
Resend OTP

00:00

Your details are submitted successfully.

Product Terms and Conditions

  • These Terms and Conditions (“T&C”), as amended from time to time are the complete and exclusive statements of understanding between HT Media Limited (“HTML”) & the Users and shall enroll for availing the Services on (hereinafter referred to as the “BOARD RESULTS” https://www.livehindustan.com/career/results/ or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams and “EDUCATION SERVICES” “https://www.livehindustan.com/career” or “https://www.hindustantimes.com/education”). All representation or other communications between HTML & the User amounts to acceptance of these terms & conditions.
  • Board Result (https://www.livehindustan.com/career/results/) or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams is a website created by HTML for giving the students an easy access of their board results from various Boards being Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttarakhand. The results are inherited officially from the respective boards and being displayed on this website on an As Is basis and under no circumstances HTML be held responsible for any inaccuracy as regard these results.
  • EDUCATION SERVICES” “https://www.livehindustan.com/career/” or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education is a website created by HTML for giving the students easy access to entrance exams and college related information. The information is gathered from various websites. Under no circumstances HTML be held responsible for any inaccuracy as regard to this information.
  • Students of Class 10th and 12th can have quick and easy access to their results and other college and entrance exam related information using this website.
  • Students can get access through their phone, tablet, laptop or any other online service provider. These results can be accessed only in the territory of India.
  • Individual Registration: User shall create an account either for himself/herself or for the prospective student.
  • Any attempt by the user to use the results in any inappropriate cause is a violation of Criminal and Civil Laws and should such an attempt be made, HTML reserves its right to seek damages from any such User to the fullest extent as permitted by law.
  • HTML and/or its subsidiaries, affiliates, holding company or group companies, their offices, directors, employees and representatives shall not be liable to any person or entity for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, punitive or consequential damages, including loss of profits, incurred by a User or any third party, whether in connection with the usage of board results https://www.livehindustan.com/career/results/ or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams and education services (“https://www.livehindustan.com/career/” or “https://www.hindustantimes.com/education”), or for breach of any warranty in contract or in tort.
  • User agrees to indemnify HTML, its agents, employees, representatives, associates, affiliates, parent and subsidiary companies against any and all claim, losses, costs, damages, liability and expenses arising out of the User’s breach of any of the T&C or arising out of or in connection with their use of BOARD RESULTS https://www.livehindustan.com/career/results/ or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams and and EDUCATION SERVICES (“https://www.livehindustan.com/career/” or “https://www.hindustantimes.com/education”)
  • HTML is not liable for the incorrect or inaccurate capture of any User's information. This includes, but is not limited to, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed, or garbled data or transmissions, omissions, interruptions, deletions, defects, or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software, or any combination thereof.
  • These terms and conditions will be governed by Indian law. In the event of a dispute arising under these Terms and Conditions, the courts of Delhi will have exclusive jurisdiction.
  • Any provision of the T&C that is illegal or unenforceable in a particular jurisdiction is ineffective in that jurisdiction to the extent such restriction or unenforceability exists. This has no bearing on the validity or enforceability of that provision in other jurisdictions, nor does it invalidate the T&C's other sections.
  • HTML shall not be responsible for any loss or damage suffered by the User while enrolling for the access of the board results.
  • Failure by HTML to enforce any of these Terms and Conditions in any instance(s) shall not give rise to any claim by any person.
  • The students can access the board results at free of any cost.
  • User Communication: The user expressly agrees to receive marketing communications from HTML or its representatives via email, phone, Whatsapp, or text message in order to receive notifications and information about our services including for other products of HTML and its subsidiaries, affiliates, holding company or group companies.
  • Information Collected by HTML: When you visit our site, we collect minimal information about your computer's Internet connection, including your IP address. You are not identified by your IP address. We may also collect and store information provided by your computer or mobile device in connection with your use of our website/apps, such as your browser type, computer or mobile device model, browser language, IP address, mobile carrier, unique device identifier, location, and requested and referring URLs. Even if you haven't registered an account, we acquire information when you view content on or otherwise interact with our website/app/services. We use this information to serve our web pages to you when you request them, to adapt our site to our users' interests, and to track website traffic. Our advertisers/third-party firms may use this information to customize content, advertisements, and other services.
  • Cookie policy, pixels and tracking: Cookies are little text files that are transferred to your computer or mobile device when you visit a website and include a small amount of information. When you return to the website or visit a partner website that recognises that cookie, your device will be able to connect with our website, and the website will be able to read the information stored in that cookie. We use cookies to make it easier for you to navigate our websites and to save you time by preventing you from having to re-enter your information or preferences each time you visit. We may provide you with information and show you stuff that is relevant to you thanks to cookies. We also use cookies to analyse how visitors interact with our websites so that we can improve their experience. In your browser options, you can accept or reject cookies. Most web browsers accept cookies by default; however, you can typically change this setting to refuse cookies if you want. More information about managing cookies can be found in your browser's help section: Chrome, Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, and Safari.
  • Third-Party: By agreeing to the terms and conditions, user hereby acknowledges and agrees that the information shared while accessing the Board Results will be shared to the third-party for reaching out with many other relatable contents and for a specific time period only. Third-party advertising materials will be displayed. Third parties may collect or receive certain information about you and/or your use of the Services (e.g., hashed data, click stream information, browser type, time and date, information about your interactions with advertisements and other content) when you use our Services, including through the use of cookies, beacons, mobile ad identifiers, and similar technologies, in order to provide content, advertising, or functionality, or to measure and analyse ad performance. This data may be coupled with data collected from other websites, online services, and other connected or associated devices. These third parties may use your information in accordance with their own privacy rules to better their own services. Advertisers are solely responsible for the content of any advertising material they send to us, including ensuring that it complies with all applicable laws. We take no responsibility for the content of advertising materials, including any errors, omissions, or inaccuracies included therein.
  • HTML reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to amend or vary any of these Terms & Conditions at any time without prior notice or intimation.
  • By availing the Service provided by HTML, User hereby acknowledges and agrees to abide by the Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy, and other policies as may be amended from time to time.

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out