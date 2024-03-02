Edit Profile
    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 10 Science exam begins

    Mar 2, 2024 10:32 AM IST
    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 10 Science paper today. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    cbse board exam 2024 live updates: class 10 science paper, timings, exam analysis, students reactions, latest news
    cbse board exam 2024 live updates: class 10 science paper, timings, exam analysis, students reactions, latest news

    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 10 Science paper today, March 2, 2024. The CBSE Board exam 2024 will be conducted in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country and abroad. All appearing candidates will have to wear their school uniforms and carry their admit card and identity card to the exam hall. They must reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

    For both classes, CBSE board exams 2024 started on February 15. Class 10 exams will end on March 13 and Class 12 on April 2.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 2, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    CBSE Science Exam: Begins

    CBSE Science Exam for Class 10 begins. The examination will get over at 1.30 pm.

    Mar 2, 2024 10:19 AM IST

    CBSE Board exam 2024: Class 10 students reach exam centre

    CBSE Board exam 2024 Class 10 students reach exam centre. Exam begins in next 10 minutes.

    Mar 2, 2024 9:43 AM IST

    CBSE board exam: Class 10, 12 dates

    CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams 2024 started on February 15. Exams for Class 10 students will end on March 13 and for Class 12 students, these exams will continue till April 2.

    Mar 2, 2024 9:29 AM IST

    CBSE class 10 exam: Science paper begins in an hour

    CBSE class 10 Science paper will begin in an hour. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

    Mar 2, 2024 9:25 AM IST

    CBSE 2024: Wear school uniform and carry admit card to exam centres

    All appearing candidates will have to wear their school uniforms and carry their admit card and identity card to the exam hall.

    Mar 2, 2024 9:21 AM IST

    CBSE Science Exam: Check sample papers, question papers and marking scheme

    Class X students attempting the science subject on March 2, 2024, can find the sample paper released by the board Here.

    Mar 2, 2024 9:17 AM IST

    CBSE Board exam 2024: Carry admit card to exam centre

    All the candidates appearing for CBSE Board exam 2024 for Class 10 will have to carry their admit card to the exam centre on all exam days.

    Mar 2, 2024 9:13 AM IST

    CBSE board exam: Number of candidates appearing

    Mar 2, 2024 9:09 AM IST

    CBSE class 10 exam: Check free counselling details

    Mar 2, 2024 9:04 AM IST

    CBSE 2024: Appearing students reach exam centre by 10 am

    All the appearing candidates will have to reach the exam centre on or before 10 am on all exam days. Only those students will be allowed entry who arrive at 10.00 am. The examination will begin at 10.30 am

    Mar 2, 2024 9:00 AM IST

    CBSE: Class 10 Science paper today

    CBSE Class 10 Science paper today. The exam will begin at 10.30 am and will get over at 1.30 pm.

    Mar 2, 2024 8:56 AM IST

    CBSE board exam 2024: Papers today

    Class 10: Science

    Class 12: No exam

