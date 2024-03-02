CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 10 Science exam begins

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 10 Science paper today, March 2, 2024. The CBSE Board exam 2024 will be conducted in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country and abroad. All appearing candidates will have to wear their school uniforms and carry their admit card and identity card to the exam hall. They must reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination....Read More

Over 39 lakh students are appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 final exams this year from India and 26 other countries in which CBSE schools are located.

For both classes, CBSE board exams 2024 started on February 15. Class 10 exams will end on March 13 and Class 12 on April 2. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam day guidelines, question paper, analysis and more.