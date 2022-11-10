CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Live: Latest updates on Class 10, 12 time tables

CBSE Board Exam Date 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 on its official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. As per previous years' trends, the board is expected to release time tables for the upcoming board exams soon.

CBSE board exams 2023 will begin on February 15, the board had announced while publishing results for the 2021-22 batch. On the date sheets, students will also find some exam day guidelines that they need to follow.

Unlike last year, CBSE board exam 2023 will be held once. Another central board, CISCE will also hold exams once-a-year from 2023. CISCE's ICSE and ISC date sheets are also awaited.

Follow this blog for the latest updates on CBSE board exam 2023 date sheet, time table for ICSE, ISC and state board exams