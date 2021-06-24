Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board Exams 2021: Education Minister to address queries on June 25 at 4 pm
board exams

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Education Minister to address queries on June 25 at 4 pm

Education Minister to go live on June 25 at 4 pm to adddress the queries of students, stakeholders and parents regarding CBSE Board Exams 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (File photo)

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will go live on June 25 to address the queries of students regarding CBSE Board Exams 2021. The Minister will go live at 4 pm on June 25 on his official social media handles.

The Minister took his official Twitter account to make the announcement. He wrote, “Some of your apprehensions have also been expressed in your messages. But was unable to communicate with you due to his ongoing treatment in the hospital. If you have any other query related to CBSE exams then you can send me on Twitter, Facebook or also by mail. Regarding the doubts you have in your mind regarding CBSE examinations, I will try to answer you through social media on June 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM.”

Students, teachers, and other stakeholders can send queries regarding the CBSE board exams to the Minister on his official Twitter, Facebook handles or can mail him directly.

CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 were cancelled by the Prime Minister on June 1, 2021. The evaluation criteria were accepted by the Supreme Court on June 18, 2021, when the Board submitted it. As per the evaluation criteria, Class 12 students result will be evaluated on the 30:30:40 formula. The result will be declared by July 31, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education minister union hrd minister ramesh pokhriyal cbse board examination board exams 2021

Related Stories

india news

CBSE Class 12 evaluation scheme ‘fair’ and ‘reasonable’: SC

UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 02:52 AM IST
board exams

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Board develops portal for tabulation of marks/grades

PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:41 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra shares video of rider encountering bears in the Nilgiris. Watch

Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman features on Chemistry book cover. Seen pic yet?

Scientist in Australia speaks to frogs by imitating shrills, croaks and whistles

Nasa’s interesting post on ‘galactic-grade glue’ intrigues people. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP