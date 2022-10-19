CBSE Board Exams 2023: Know how to ace Class 10 Maths paper

CBSE has released the official notification for board examinations that are set to start from 15 February 2023. With boards buzzing around the corner and students with kindling night lamps, no student wants any stone unturned, no concept left to be deciphered. Delving into some mind-boggling questions and doubts that students face during the peak time of their year, the board exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mathematics being a practical subject, requires paraphernalia of theorems, axioms and proofs need a lot of practice. Sourabh Sablok, Zonal Academic Head at BYJU’S Tuition Centre will help you ace the exam easily.

Know the syllabus: Acing the mathematics exams requires you to by heart the syllabus, the first and foremost step in stepping up the ladder of good marks is getting to know the syllabus, how muchweightage does each lesson carry . Students must cover all the relevant topics and concepts by making a proper study plan and inculcating that into your daily routine.

Be thorough with exam pattern: Considering the board exams, the paper will be of 80 marks with 38 Questions in all. The format will include‌ 20 MCQs including 2 assertions and reasoning, 5 questions of 2 marks each, 6 questions of 3 marks each, 4 questions of 5 marks eachand 3 Case studies that are 4 markers. The weightage given to chapters like Triangles, Trigonometry, Statistics, and Pair of Linear Equation in Two variables carries around 50% of the total marks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Solving sample papers: Solving sample papers is the key to understanding the demands of the board and what type of questions it frames. Give tests every week and then analyse them properly to know whichconcepts you need to give more time to. Jot down synopsis of major chapters and make a list of all formulae. This will be useful for undertaking multiple revision sessions. Before the day of the examination, it will help you to go through the entire syllabus at once.

Study material that suits you: NCERT is the Bible, make sure you practice questions related to NCERT and have them on your tips. It is also advisable to go through each of the solved examples mentioned in the book.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Make your own timetable: Set your own timetable, where the child should know how to manage time between various subjects. Give mathematics at least 2 hours per day so that the regular practice remains intact. Regular practice of solving mathematical problems will help you ensure a firm hold on the concepts. Moreover, it instils a sense of confidence when you encounter similar problems or questions in the exam.

Practice Practice Practice: Maths is all about application of formulas, practice as much as you can, so that you have the formulas on your fingertips. After you’re done with NCERT, practice from some additional resources like Exemplar and Sample papers. The key that holds here is not cramming but understanding the concept, as long as you understand it, you’re free to solve any question that you confront.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Answer Writing Tips: Do not forget to write answers as per the marks, the marks and the bandwidth of answers should be proportional. More the marks larger the bandwidth. In case of geometry questions, draw appropriate figures and label them properly. In case of graphical questions, do not forget to mention the axis. Importantly do not forget to mention the units at the last.

Time Management: All that knowledge without proper time management can go in vain. Time management is your ultimate key in acing mathematics exams. You should prioritise time according to the weightage of every question.

Try solving 1 Mark question in 1-2 minutes, 2 Marks questions in 2-4 minutes, 3 Marks questions in 5-7 minutes and 4/5 Marks questions in 5-8 minutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some Quirky tips

1. Try solving questions without any guide or solution booklet near you , star mark the questions that you’re able to solve in the first attempt and then when it’s time to revise for the exam, revise only those questions which you were not able to solve in the first go

2 On the D-Day that is the exam day, practice some questions before entering the exam hall, so as to instil the sense of application and critical reasoning.

3. After the completion of the exam, revise it, check for the calculations as they form a vital part of your assessment.

Prioritise your mental health: In the midst of the competitive scenario, where everyone wants to be a winner in the race, your physical and mental well-being should be a priority, because if you're not mentally healthy, it might affect your performance in the longer run.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

● Sleep on time. Eat healthy and stay nourished.

● You can also perform yoga or meditation to keep your mind and body in Synchronization.

On a friendly note, this is a phase that every school student has to go through and ultimately how a piece of carbon turns into a diamond, only because it doesn’;t crumble down upon pressure, this is to put into words that examination stress can be real but it’s upto oneself how they turn themselves into a diamond and outshine the world.