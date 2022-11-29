CBSE Board Exams 2023: LOC data correction window to open from Nov 30

Central Board of Secondary Education will open the CBSE Board Exams 2023 LOC data correction window. The correction window will open on November 30 and will close on December 6, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The schools can make the correction in students data online only based on the school records. For Class 10, correction in Mathematics, Hindi, Urdu, English, Sanskrit can be done. No request to change the subject and to provide question papers of other subject then that submitted in LOC at the time of examinations will be entertained.

As per the official notice, no request for any correction will be accepted thereafter and data finalized will be used for issuing Admit Cards, conduct of examinations and for providing passing documents. Also, complete change of name of candidate will not be permitted. Only correction will be allowed.

The Board has further asked the schools to make the changes and to take a print out of the corrections for their records and keep it safely. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of CBSE.

