CBSE Board Exams 2023: Private candidates practical exam begins, guidelines here

board exams
Published on Mar 10, 2023 12:12 PM IST

CBSE Board Exams 2023 practical exams for private candidates begins today, March 10, 2023. Candidates can check the guidelines below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education has released guidelines for CBSE Board Exams 2023 practical exams to be conducted for Class 12. The guidelines have been released for private candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The practical exams for private candidates will begin on March 10 and will end on March 29, 2023 in the examination centres fixed for theory examinations.

Candidates of 2022, 2021 whose marks of practical subjects are not available due to repeat in Practical/ Repeat in Theory and Practical Both/ Absent will appear for the exam. Also, students of 2020 and before, who have applied in full subjects in private category in their respective practical subjects are eligible to appear.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Guidelines here

Candidates can check the guidelines given below.

  1. The practical answer books supplied by the regional offices are to be used for the conduct of the practical examination.
  2. The centre will upload the marks in respect of private students whose practicals have been conducted at the centre. The list of private students allotted at the centre will be visible in the centre/ school log-in account.
  3. The students will have to contact their examination centres without fail with a copy of their previous result/ marksheet and admit card of the current examination i.e., 2023.
  4. Centre superintendent of the examination centre shall prepare a list of all students whose practical examinations are to be conducted, class wise and subject wise.

Official Notice Here 

