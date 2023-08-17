Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 LOC filling begins on August 18, notice here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Aug 17, 2023 06:48 PM IST

CBSE Board Exams 2024 LOC filling begins tomorrow, August 18, 2023. Check complete details below.

Central Board of Secondary Education will begin LOC filling for CBSE Board Exams 2024 from August 18, 2023 onwards. The official notice regarding the same can be checked through the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The submission of list of candidates for Class 10, 12 will begin tomorrow and can be done through the e-Pariksha link available on the official website. The last date to apply for LOC is till September 18, 2023 without late fees and till September 19, 2023 with late fees. The schools will have to fill the correct data of students to avoid any future problems to the students.

The new schools who are affiliated to CBSE will first have to enter the information on the OASIS portal and thereafter submit the data on the HPE portal. Once these activities are complete, they can submit LOC data. Once the information is filled and submitted, CBSE will not allow change of the declared section/ strength of students.

Further, the Board has directed that schools have to upload the photographs of their students in Class 9 and 11 registration before the final submission of LOC.

As per the official notice, the link for submission of the online form for private/ 2nd chance compartment candidates will be made available separately.

The late fees is 2000/- per candidate in addition to the normal fee prescribed in the notice. The practical fees for Class 12 is 150/- per practical subject per candidate for schools in India and Nepal and 350/- per practical subject per candidate for schools in abroad. For the migration certificate, the fees is 350/- per candidate. Visually impaired candidates are exempted from payment of exam fees for Class 10, 12. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

Official Notice Here

