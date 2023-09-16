Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the LOC filling date for CBSE Board Exams 2024. The LOC filling date for Class 10, 12 has been extended till September 28, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 LOC filling last date extended, notice here

As per the official notice, the last date to fill LOC with late fees is till September 29 to October 5, 2023.

Earlier, the last date for submission of LOC was till September 18, 2023 without late fees and till September 19, 2023 with late fees.

The schools can submit the details through the e e-Pariksha link available on the official website. The schools will have to fill the correct data of students to avoid any future problems to the students.

The late fees is ₹2000/- per candidate in addition to the normal fee prescribed in the notice dated August 17, 2023. The practical fees for Class 12 is ₹150/- per practical subject per candidate for schools in India and Nepal and ₹350/- per practical subject per candidate for schools in abroad.

For the migration certificate, the fees is ₹350/- per candidate. Visually impaired candidates are exempted from payment of exam fees for Class 10, 12. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.