CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 private candidates form submission begins on September 12 at cbse.gov.in

Central Board of Secondary Examination will begin the form submission process for private candidates from September 12 onwards. Class 10, 12 private candidates can submit the forms on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Exams 2024: Private candidates form submission begins on September 12

The list of candidates who can submit the forms include- students who have been declared essential repeat in the result, students who have been placed in compartment in the exam, students who have been placed in compartment in 1st chance compartment exam, failed/ essential repeat students of 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, passed out students of 2023 who wish to appear for improving their performance in one or more subjects, passed out students of 2022, 2023 who wish to appear in an additional subject etc.

As per the official notice issued by CBSE, the online submission of forms by the students placed in the categories mentioned above for the examination to be held in 2023 will be starting from September 12, 2023. The examination will be conducted as per the syllabus available on the Board’s official website.

Mere submission of the form and payment of the fee will not confer a right on the candidate to appear in the examination. His/ her eligibility will depend upon the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions prescribed by the Board.

The fees should be paid through online mode- net banking/ debit card/ credit card (both National/ International). No fees shall be accepted in offline mode i.e., DD/ Postal Order/ Money Order/ cheque etc.

CBSE Board Exams 2024 will be conducted in February/ March/ April 2024 for private students. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

