CBSE Board Exams 2025: Class 9, 11 registration data submission begins today at cbse.gov.in

Central Board of Secondary Education has released an important notice on submission of registration data of Class 9, 11. Candidates can check the official notice on the website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Exams 2025: Class 9, 11 registration data submission begins today

As per the official notice, the registration process for submission of data of Class 9, 11 students begins today, September 12 onwards without late fees. The last date to submit the details of the students is till October 12, 2023. The registration data can be submitted till October 13, 2023 with late fees of ₹2300 for Indian students and ₹2500 and ₹2600 for Class 9 and Class 11 abroad students.

Those students whose names will be submitted through the online process of submission of registration data will be allowed to appear for Class 10, 12 board examination in session 2024-25.

The data of the Class 9, 11 students will have to be filled in the OASIS platform. But before proceeding with the registration of the students, existing schools will have to update the data on the OASIS and HPE portal.

Once the details is filled, no window for correction in the uploaded data will be made available. Uploading of correct data is the responsibility of the school concerned. The spelling of name of the student, mother, father, guardian, date of birth should be correct and as per admission and withdrawal register maintained by the school. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

