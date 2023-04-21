Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Board Result 2023 in due course of time. The Class 10, 12 results can be checked by candidates on website, on mobile, through SMS, via Digilocker and also from some official apps.

CBSE Board Result 2023: How, where to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results

Below are the list of platforms and where candidates can check their CBSE Board Result 2023.

CBSE Board Result 2023: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: Other sites

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps

DigiLocker

UMANG

SMS: To be informed by the Board.

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to check results

To check the results, candidates will have to follow few steps given below.

Visit the official website of other site of CBSE.

Click on CBSE Board Result 2023 link or login to the account.

Enter the roll number or registration number and click on submit.

The result of Class 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page or take a screenshot (for mobile applications).

The downloaded result page will be considered as the provisional marksheet until schools distribute the marksheets to their students.

