CBSE Board Results 2022: Imp notice to access result on Digilocker released

CBSE has issued important notice to access CBSE Board Results 2022 for Class 10, 12 on Digilocker. The Board has introduced a 6 digit security PIN to check marksheets and certificates. 
Published on Jul 15, 2022 03:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education has released an important notice regarding a of CBSE Board Results 2022 on digilocker. The Board has decided to introduce security PIN for Digilocker accounts for Class 10, 12 students to access their digital academic documents including marksheets, certificates and migration certificates.

The 6 digit security PIN has been introduced to strengthen security and privacy of students data. As per the process, after activation of Digilocker accounts, students can access their Digital Academic Documents under the ‘Issued Documents’ section.

The student wise security pin will be given to schools which will be passed on to individual students by schools.

The schools will have to visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in and login to the account using the credentials. Then they will have to click on Download PIN file option that is available on the left panel of the screen. Once the PIN is downloaded, the schools can share it with individual students in a secure manner.

