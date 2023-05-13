Central Board of Secondary Education has started the post result psychological counselling on May 13, 2023. The counselling process will be conducted from May 13 to May 27, 2023 from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. CBSE Board Results 2023: Post result psychological counselling begins today (Deepak Gupta/HT File Photo)

As per the press statement issued by CBSE, a total of 59 Principals, trained counsellors and special educators from CBSE affiliated government and private schools and psychologists will be available from tele-counselling in the second phase. Out of these, 53 are from India, while 6 experts from from United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Students who want to attend the counselling process can dial toll free number 1800-11-8004 and can get centralized access to CBSE tele-counselling helpline, information and helpful tips to parents and students in case of result related anxiety or stress.

CBSE Board Results 2023 was announced on May 12, 2023. This year for Class 12 , a total of 125705 candidates have been place in Compartment and for Class 10, 134774 candidates have been placed in compartment.