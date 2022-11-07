CBSE, CISCE board exam 2023 date sheets expected soon, see details here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will likely release date sheets or time tables for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 soon.

Both CBSE and CISCE will hold single board exams next year, unlike 2022 when these were held in two semesters or terms.

CBSE has confirmed that next year, board exams will be held in mid-February while CISCE has not made any announcement in this regard. Recently, CISCE published specimen papers for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) final exams.

CBSE has also published sample question papers for various subjects on cbseacademic.nic.in.

When released, students will be able to check CBSE bard exam dates on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in and CISCE exam dates on cisce.org.

Usually, CBSE board exam date sheets are published a few months ahead of exams. With the start date of next year's exams already confirmed, students can expect the date sheets soon.

