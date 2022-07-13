CBSE, CISCE Results 2022: Latest updates on Class 10, Class 12 result date, time

CBSE, ICSE, ISC Results 2022: Results of Class 10, Class 12 term 2 and final exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and ICSE and ISC semester 2 examinations conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are expected soon.

As of now, CISCE and CBSE have not announced date and time for term 2 and final results but according to a report, CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results are expected by the end of this month and as seen in the past years, CISCE announces ICSE and ISC results within a few days or weeks of CBSE results.

When announced, students can check CBSE 10th, 12th results on results.cbse.nic.in using their roll number, school number and date of birth. For ICSE, ISC results, students can visit cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Both CBSE and CISCE conducted 2022 board exams in two terms. Results of term 1 or semester 1 have already been published.

For CBSE results, in addition to the board website, students can also use the DigiLocker app and website. Mark sheets and pass certificates of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 will also be available on DigiLock