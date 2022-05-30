Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: Class 12th Biology, ISC Psychology exams today

  • CBSE Class 12 Biology and ISC Psychology exams will be conducted on May 30. Follow the latest updates here. 
CBSE Class 12 Biology exam live updates (HT File)
Updated on May 30, 2022 08:50 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE Class 12 Biology Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting semester 2 examination of Class 12 Biology on Monday, May 30. The exam will begin at 10:30 am and end at 12:30 pm. On the same day, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct ISC semester 2 Psychology exam from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. 

CBSE Class 12 Biology sample questions, marking scheme, etc can be downloaded from cbseacademic.nic.in. ISC students can visit cisce.org to download sem 2 Psychology specimen paper. 

Analysis of CBSE Class 12 Biology paper will be available when the exam ends. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 30 May 2022 08:50 AM

    In the CBSE Class 12 Biology theory paper, maximum marks is 35 and time allotted for it is 2 hours. The paper is divided into 3 sections – Section A, B and C. There are 13 questions in total and all questions are compulsory. 

  • Mon, 30 May 2022 08:16 AM

    CBSE Class 12 Biology sample paper and marking scheme

    CBSE Class 12 students can go to cbseacademic.nic.in to download Class 12 Biology sample question paper and marking scheme. 

  • Mon, 30 May 2022 07:53 AM

    CBSE Class 12 Biology exam today

