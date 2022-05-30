CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: Class 12th Biology, ISC Psychology exams today

CBSE Class 12 Biology Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting semester 2 examination of Class 12 Biology on Monday, May 30. The exam will begin at 10:30 am and end at 12:30 pm. On the same day, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct ISC semester 2 Psychology exam from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

CBSE Class 12 Biology sample questions, marking scheme, etc can be downloaded from cbseacademic.nic.in. ISC students can visit cisce.org to download sem 2 Psychology specimen paper.

Analysis of CBSE Class 12 Biology paper will be available when the exam ends.