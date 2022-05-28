CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live: Class 12 Economics paper begins at 10:30 am

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Live: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to appear for the Class 12 Economics paper on May 28, Saturday. The paper is scheduled for 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Students can check CBSE Class 12 Economics sample question paper and marking scheme by visiting cbseacademic.nic.in.

During the exam, they need to follow the guidelines set by the board as a precaution against COVID-19. They need to carry a copy of their admit card to get entry inside the exam hall.

Analysis of CBSE Class 12 Economics paper will be made available when the exam is over.