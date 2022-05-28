CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live: Class 12 Economics paper begins at 10:30 am
- CBSE Term 2 Economics Exam 2022: CBSE Class 12 students will write the Economics paper on May 28. Latest updates on exam day guidelines, sample paper and analysis here.
CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Live: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to appear for the Class 12 Economics paper on May 28, Saturday. The paper is scheduled for 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Students can check CBSE Class 12 Economics sample question paper and marking scheme by visiting cbseacademic.nic.in.
During the exam, they need to follow the guidelines set by the board as a precaution against COVID-19. They need to carry a copy of their admit card to get entry inside the exam hall.
Analysis of CBSE Class 12 Economics paper will be made available when the exam is over.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 28, 2022 08:01 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Economics paper timings
CBSE Class 12 Economics exam will begin at 10:30 am. The duration of the paper is 2 hours.
-
May 28, 2022 07:52 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Economics exam today
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 12 Economics term 2 exam on Saturday, May 28.
